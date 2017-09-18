Festival funds help buy defibrillators

A 13th defibrillator has been installed in the Boston area using money from a boat racing festival held in the town last year.

The latest defibrillator was installed outside Carl Dunham Family Butchers, in London Road, last Thursday, with help from Jon Posey, of Aaron Services.

It – and the 12 before it – were bought through money raised from the 2016 Boston Dragon Boat Race.

The event is held each year, but previously would give funds to several charities.

This changed, however, after the sudden death of a committee member in 2015.

Richard Dungworth – a former Boston borough councillor – died from cardiac arrest while on a train with no defibrillator.

This inspired committee members, including chairman Brenda Owen, to reconsider where money could be spent.

Members decided that funds would help buy defibrillator units for the Boston area to help survival rates following a heart attack.

The committee is now in the process of ordering the next 10 defibrillator units.

Brenda said: “The committee is working with the East Midlands Ambulance Service to create the required network of defibrillators to serve the population of Boston borough.

“Committee members are very grateful for all the support and sponsorship received from local firms and individuals. Without all this support the purchase of defibrillators would not have been possible.”