Festive fun fit for the whole family

A Christmas Extravaganza is coming to Zion Methodist Church, in Boston next we

The event starts at 10am on Thursday, December 22 and there is no entry fee.

There are crafts for all ages including making paper candles, decorating pine cones, and making Rice Krispie Christmas trees.

At the extravaganza, there will be a nativity room for people to dress up and take photos.

Lesley Mastin from Zion Methodist Church said: “The extravaganza’s have been running for four years.”

“They are a way of inviting people to come and enjoy some quality time as families, or for children to come along in a safe environment to spend time creating and having fun.”

Everyone is welcome, and children under the age of five must be accompanied.

Children can bring a packed lunch to eat in the break at lunchtime, and drinks are provided throughout the day.

The nativity story will also be told by children present.