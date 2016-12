Three fire crews have been tackling a bungalow on fire overnight in Boston.

The incident was reported at 8.49pm last night (Wednesday) at a property on Shore Road, Boston and saw two crews from Boston and one from Leverton involved in dealing with the fire.

According to the fire service, crews wearing breathing apparatus have used two hoses to extinguish the fire in the living room of the bungalow.

It is not yet known if there were any occupants inside at the time.