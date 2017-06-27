Fire spreads to fencing and property from vehicle blaze

A fire which started in a vehicle in Sibsey spread to a neighbouring fence and property, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Crews from Boston and Leverton attended the fire on Littlemoor Lane, in Sibsey, this morning (Wednesday).

The service said that the fire had spread on the crews’ arrival and the blaze caused damage to the vehicle, the roofing of property and about 10m of wooden fence.

There was also heat damage to PVC guttering.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, three hose reels, and four thermal imaging cameras to tackle the fire.

The service confirmed there were no injuries.

A fire investigation is being carried out later today.