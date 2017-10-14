Fire walking in aid of hospice

Members of the public are invited to brave the heat in aid of a Boston-based hospice.

Butterfly Hospice, in Rowan Way, has organised a fire walking event to take place next month.

Fire walking is the challenge of walking barefoot on hot embers.

Walkers will be given free training on the night, and everyone must take part in the training process.

Fire walking will take place on Friday, November 4, at Boston Rugby Club.

It is on the same night as the rugby club’s Firework Spectacular, but they are separate events.

Entry to the Firework Spectacular is free for fire walkers.

A £30 non-refundable deposit is required.

Butterfly Hospice are also asking walkers to commit to raising a minimum of £70 in sponsorship money.

Call 01205 311222 or email sue.watsham@butterflyhospice.org.uk to take part.