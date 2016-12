Firefighters in Kirton were joined by Father Christmas last Tuesday to spread some seasonal cheer around the village and raise money for good causes.

Crew members and St Nick toured the village, handing out sweets and collecting donations for The Fire Fighters Charity and the children’s ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

In the space of just five hours, a total of £650 was raised.

The sum will be split evenly between the chosen causes.

Picture: Tim Wilson