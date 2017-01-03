Firms’ fundraisers for less fortunate

The spirit of St Nick has been on show among businesses in and around Boston over the festive period.

The Boston-based Coaching Inn Group raised more than £2,200 for Save The Children by supporting the charity’s annual Christmas Jumper Day campaign.

This sees people make a donation to the charity in return for donning a festive knit for the day.

More than 100 staff across the hotelier’s 13 sites, including its headquarters in Boston, took part in the charity drive.

The business matched the fundraising efforts of staff, taking the goodwill total to £2,212.

Chief executive officer Kevin Charity, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the team spirit and competitive fun that exists between our 13 sites, which we’ve seen in the way our teams have embraced Christmas Jumper Day.

“Not only was it the day that taste forgot, it also saw some of our team members show their true creative side, accessorising their Christmas jumpers with a whole host of decorations.

“More importantly, together we’ve raised funds that will make a real difference to children’s lives.”

At Rolec, in Frampton, a Christmas appeal saw toys valued at more than £250 donated to Boston’s Smartmove Toy Drive.

From there, the items were to be distributed to charities in the area to help the less fortunate.

The business, a specialist in the design, manufacture, and installation outdoor utility equipment, had collection points for donations around its offices and factory.

Staff also donned festive jumpers as part of its goodwill activities ahead of Christmas.

At Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, young patients received a package of gifts thanks to regional accountancy firm Moore Thompson.

It came after the business, which has a branch in Spalding, made a call for presents, with staff, friends and members of the public responding.