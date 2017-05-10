First look at wood carvers’ war tribute

The first images of a wooden tribute to First World War trawlermen have been released.

As reported in The Standard last week, Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers is making an eight-foot model, featuring a three-cornered seat and interlinked carved panels on three or four sides of a rising tower, with imagery reflective of fishing and Boston’s maritime history.

This week, images of the developing project have been released by Boston Borough Council.

It is hoped the model will be placed along The Haven ahead of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

It will remember the 51 trawlermen from Boston who lost their lives in the conflict, and the 53 from the town who were held as prisoners of war.

Wood carver Colin Briggs said: “Boston currently has no such tribute to mark these losses and their story appears to be forgotten.”

Coun Peter Bedford, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “I fully support official recognition of these tragic events and the sacrifice of those brave people.”