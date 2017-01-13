FLOOD RISK: ‘We are not out of the woods yet’ - Chief Constable Neil Rhodes

Lincolnshire’s top cop is urging residents along the East Coast at risk from a storm surge expected with this afternoon’s high tide to stay at home.

Chief Constable Neil Rhodes delivered his message this morning in a Tweeted video.

He said: “We are almightily relieved we have got through the nightime without significant incident but we have to remain vigilant and on the case for the rest of the day.

“We are looking through to 6pm when the next raft of high tides reach the Lincolnshire coast. We have to look out for that storm surge so we still need you to be vigilant.

“Look out for that neighbour - think about those less mobile or able to pick up these updates.

“Do not go down to the sea defences - it is a very dangerous place to be. Stay tuned in for updates. We are not out of the woods yet but fingers crossed we will be able to see through the storm surge together very soon.”

MP for Skegness and Boston Matt Warman has also been warning residents to take care. He tweeted this morning: “Please be aware of #Lincsstormsurge risks this evening high tide on the coast. Risks continue to be very real.”