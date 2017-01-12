Flood warning now in place for Boston town centre

A flood warning has now been put in place for waterside properties between Town Bridge and Haven Bridge in Boston as emergency services prepare for the expected storm surge.

The warning, was updated at 3.36pm today (Thursday) and says ‘flooding is expected immediate action required’.

It reads: “Stormy conditions are forecast, leading to high tidal levels through Boston.

“The forecast water levels are not expected to reach the top of the defences, and we only expect minor impacts due to seepage and some localised pooling of water behind the defences.

“Areas that could experience minor impacts are at waterside properties between Town Bridge and Haven bridge in Boston.

“Coastal conditions should ease by Sunday, however we are continuing to monitor the situation and will update this message if the situation changes.

“We have inspected all our flood defences and are closing flood gates ahead of high tide.”

Emergency services have been preparing for a surge along the East Coast between Donna Nook and Gibraltar Point today and have offered advice to those at risk.

A Flood Alert, which is one down from a warning covers the rest of Boston near the tidal River Witham, the Haven, and the Wash frontage.

The alert states: “Stormy conditions are forecast, resulting in a large tidal surge moving down the Lincolnshire coast on Friday morning.

“This will lead to unusually high water levels in the Wash and tidal rivers. The high tides combined with strong winds are likely to result in waves overtopping the flood defences and wind-blown spray, causing localised flooding.”

For advice and help visit https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-prepared/

Residents can also follow #LincsStormSurge on Facebook and are advised to follow local media for updates.