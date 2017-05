A bouquet of flowers has been laid on the Herbert Ingram Memorial, in Boston, in tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The flowers, which appear to be red roses and white lillies, include a card placed among them which reads: “Our hearts go out to all the innocent victims of the terror attack in Manchester Arena xxx.”

Flowers have been laid on the Herbert Ingram memorial in tribute to those affected by the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday.

Authorities have confirmed 22 people were killed, and 64 injured in the explosion which occurred at the end of a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande.