Food lorry brings joy to hundreds

Tonnes of donated food rolled into Fishtoft last week to bring joy to the homeless and lonely in the Boston area.

A lorry from Martins Produce in Fishtoft undertook a 150-mile round trip to collect a mountain of turkeys, vegetables and Christmas puddings from Buckingham Emergency Food (BEFA) in Norfolk.

Charities awaiting its arrival back in Norwood Yard last Monday included Boston Salvation Army, Boston Women’s Aid, Centrepoint Outreach and the Nomad Trust.

The Rev Steve Holland, of Boston Baptist Church, co-ordinated the collection. He said: “This is the second year BEFA has supported charities in the area, as a way of saying thank you as much of the food they supply is sourced in Lincolnshire.

“Boston Baptist Church is hosting a Christmas day lunch in the church hall, for those who would otherwise be on their own. So far we have about 15 coming and a small group from the church will be setting up the room and preparing the food,

“BEFA are amazing and make such a difference to all those organisations that receive food at Christmas. For some, without such generosity, it would mean they would be unable to offer the help that is so desperately needed.”

Boston Salvation Army is hosting a Christmas Day lunch for 60 vulnerable people who are lonely or homeless.

Major Gerald Nicoll said: “The food from BEFA is a tremendous help to us. Already we have distributed 300 food parcels this year. We are certainly seeing more families in need of help with food or toys this year.”

Martin Schaffarczyk, owner of Martins Yard, said: “One again we have been delighted to help fetch much-needed food to the area.”