Former council leader knocked out as Tories (almost) sweep the board in Boston

The former council leader Peter Bedford has been knocked off his county council seat in yesterday’s (Thursday’s) elections, by former party colleague Paul Skinner.

Mr Bedford, who ran as unaligned, came third in the Boston Coastal Ward with just 318 (11.2 per cent) votes. His opponent Paul Skinner, running for Mr Bedford’s former party allegiance, the Conservatives, came first with 1,277 votes – a 44.8 per cent share of the vote.

UKIP candidate Felicity Ransome came second with 493 votes (17.3 per cent).

Mr Bedford announced he was stepping down at the beginning of April and will officially do so at the party’s Annual General Meeting this month.

The election was a bad night all around with UKIP losing all their seats on the council, while the Tories gained 21 seats to sit them with a comfortable majority of 58 seats.

The new make-up of the council is Conservatives 58 seats, Labour six seats, Liberal Democrats one seat, Lincolnshire Independents one seat, and Independents four seats.

There are 35 new councillors sitting, while 35 others retained their seats.

Other results for the Coastal Ward were: Barrie Pierpoint (Ind), 287 votes, 10.1 per cent share; Susan Walsh (Lab), 252, votes, 8.8 per cent share; Ossy Snell (Unaligned), 224 votes, 7.9 per cent share.

Of an electorate of 7,871, 2,853 (36 per cent) turned out to vote.

In Boston Rural, Conservative Michael Brookes took the seat with 1865 votes (68.6 per cent share), while UKIP candidate Jodie Sutton claimed second place with 416 votes (15.3 per cent share).

Other results were: Norman Walsh (Lab), 297 votes, 10.9 per cent share; Gordon Stephens (Green), 135 votes, 5 per cent share.

Of an electorate of 8,062, 2,717 (33 per cent), turned out to vote.

In Boston South independent Alison Austin retained a seat on the county council with 981 votes a 42.4 per cent share. Conservative David Brown came second with 717 votes (31 per cent share), while UKIP Don Ransome had 362 votes (15.6 per cent share).

Other results were: Andy Cook (Lab), 174 votes, 7.5 per cent share; Vicky Percival (Green), 42 votes, 1.8 per cent share; Mat Mohns (Lib Dem), 33 votes, 1.4 per cent share.

Of an electorate of 7,569, 2,315 (30 per cent) turned out to vote.

In the town centre ward of Boston North, Coun Aaron Spencer took the seat for the Conservatives with 687 votes (35.9 per cent vote share). In second was Carleen Dickson for UKIP with 458 votes (23.9 per cent share), in third was Nigel Welton, for Labour, with 356 votes (18.6 per cent share).

Other results were: Jason Stevenson (Lib Dem), 148 votes, 7.7 per cent share; Tiggs Keywood-Wainwright (Lincs Ind), 135 votes, 7.1 per cent share; Margaret Taylor (Green), 122 votes, 6.4 per cent share.

Of an electorate of 7,405, 1,913 (25 per cent) turned out to vote.

In Boston West, Paula Cooper was voted in for the Conservatives with 708 votes (36.6 per cent share). She was followed by Ben Cook for Labour with 446 votes (23 per cent share) and James Edwards for UKIP with 380 votes (19.6 per cent).

Other results were: Ralph Pryke (Lib Dem), 328 votes, 17 per cent share; Angela Pitt (Green), 67 votes, 3.5 per cent share.

Of an electorate of 6,459, 1,935 (29 per cent) turned out to vote.

Finally, in the Skirbeck Ward, Martin Griggs took hold of the seat for the Conservatives with 868 votes, 40.3 per cent. Labour’s Paul Kenny took second place with 573 votes (26.6 per cent share), while UKIP’s Sue Ransome took 537 votes (25 per cent share) to come third.

Other results were: Val Pain (Lincs Ind), 88 votes, 4.1 per cent share; Sean Rickell (Green), 79 votes, 3.7 per cent share.

Of an electorate of 7,603, 2,152(28 per cent) turned out to vote.