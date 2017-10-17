Former teacher Madge marks 100th

A former headteacher in the Boston area has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Born in Croft, near Skegness, Madge Hands started her teaching career at Mablethorpe County School after qualifying in 1938.

After the war, she moved to Birmingham to live and teach, but would later return to her home county as headmistress of Eastville Junior School, where she remained until it closed down (working there from 1953 until 1981).

Madge’s commitment to education would stretch into her retirement, with her tutoring children through their 11-plus exams – only stopping in recent years.

“Many have asked what is the secret of a long life, my answer is happiness and friendship,” said Madge, who today lives in Burgh le Marsh. “I gave my life to teaching because for 43 years I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

“Fortunately I have always been blessed with many good friends to whom I could turn in good times and bad,” she added

Madge, who sadly lost her husband of 51 years Norman Hands (Pip) in 2000, thanked all those who helped her celebrate her 100th birthday.

The family said she is ‘loved very much by all her family and friends’.