Four day beer festival at The Eagle

A four-day beer and cider festival is set to take place at The Eagle, in Boston, this weekend.

From Friday, August 25, to Monday, August 28, the venue in West Street will be serving 31 real ales and 30 ciders available for drinkers.

There will also be music over the three days from The Sound Injectors, Paul Jackson, Noel Stevens and Deano.

The Sunday will also have karaoke in the evening.

On Monday afternoon, the festival will also see three people Brave The Shave in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Admission to the beer festival is free.

It will be open from 11am each day.