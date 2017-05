As part of the National Gardens Scheme, Holly House, in Frithville near Boston, will open its garden next Sunday, May 21.

The one acre garden has mixed borders and steps leading to a pond.

There is also a woodland area, and two acres devoted to wildlife including bees and butterflies.

Admission times are between 12pm and 5pm.

Entry is £3.50 for adults and free for children.

Homemade tea and plants will be on sale.

Visit: www.ngs.org.uk