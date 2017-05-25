Fun day fit for the whole family at park

An event fit for the whole family is taking place near Boston this weekend.

There will be a family fun day at Graves Park Social Club, in Kirton, on Sunday, May 28.

Gates open at 11am and events start from noon.

A tug of war competition will be among the fun had on the day.

There will also be charity stalls, children’s fancy dress, fair ground rides, face painting and games.

For details on the tug of war, call Tony Elmer on 07768 606831.

To enter a charity stall, call Barrie Rawlings on 07979 09458