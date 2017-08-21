Funding boost for Boston charity thanks to Tesco bags of help

Thanks to a scheme run at Tesco, Boston Women’s Aid (BWA) has benefitted from a donation of more than £3,400.

The Bags of Help funding initiative saw shoppers use blue tokens to vote for a community project.

BWA has been awarded £3,446 which will be used for its Discovery Patch project.

Chairman at BWA Will Herbert said: “Discovery Patch will help us give children a much better chance for the future

“On behalf of Boston Women’s Aid I would like to thank all the people who voted for Discovery Patch at Tesco’s Boston store.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities.