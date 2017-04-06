Fundraising alumni returns to Grammar

A Boston Grammar School alumni who has worked with international celebrities such as Freddie Mercury and Elton John as well as Nelson Mandela, returned to his old stomping ground recently.

Former pupil Daryl Upsall has been the CEO of both Daryl Upsall Consulting International and Daryl Upsall & Associates as well as international fundraising director for Greenpeace International.

He took to the stage for the Boston Grammar School Alumni Annual Dinner.

Association president Daniel Elkington said Mr Upsall’s work had ‘been of benefit to mankind’.

“He is someone who is entirely grounded and he said that BGS gave him the confidence to succeed in life and a strong moral grounding to fall back on in times of great stress,” he said.

“His speech was moving, enthralling and enrapturing.

Mr Upsall was born and educated in Boston.

He moved to Cambridge to read Geography, converting to Social and Political Sciences in his final year.

He helped deliver the first pan-European fundraising and awareness campaign for HIV/AIDS in the early 90s, working with musical artists Freddie Mercury and Elton John, to raise awareness of the disease.

He helped raised $3 million for South African president Nelson Mandela’s election campaign with zero budget.

As fundraising director for Greenpeace International he was one of the pioneers of raising awareness of climate change.

He also worked with Al Gore and others in order to get climate change on the agenda.

The evening was attended by alumni from all across the world and aging from early 20s-early 90s.

A new school piano, purchased through fundraising throughout the year, was also named after past president Peter Sharman - who led the association for nearly a decade.