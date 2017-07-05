Future of Christmas lights looking bright for Boston after £20,000 success

Christmas Lights plans for Boston are looking brighter after the group organising this year’s festivities convinced councillors to hand over £10,000.

Dylan Taylor, on behalf of the Christmas in Boston group, told councillors that the group were looking at raising £12,640.80 – including through sponsorship from businesses – if they are given permission for parts of their plans by Lincolnshire County Council highways department.

Lights are planned to run down every lane in Boston, a test run is also planned to take place soon. Photo: Nathan Bryant.

He said that even without those permissions, the group would be only £300 below the £10,000 target Boston Town Area Committee had agreed to match fund.

Mr Taylor told councillors: “This committee set us a target and I hope you will see that we have done that, and so we request the £10,000 match funding to get on and complete this project.”

A report before the committee told councillors how the group had approached every business in West Street, Emery Lane, High Street (town end), Market Place, Church Street, Church Lane, Dolphin Lane, Pump Square and Wide Bargate. Businesses have been asked to sponsor 4ft trees to be attached to their premises for just £95.

Plans will also include moving the tree from the Ingram Memorial to Fish Hill and making it taller. Businesses have also agreed to sponsor lights and Christmas decorations on the town’s bridges and roundabouts.

During the meeting the committee confirmed there was no delay from Boston Borough Council, and that the only delay was from Lincolnshire County Council Highways who oversee the roundabouts, bridges and the small roads which encircle Fish Hill. The group is set to meet with Andy Wharf from Lincolnshire County Council on Friday, July 7.

Councillors voted unanimously to release the money.

Following the decision Mr Taylor told The Standard: “We’re just very happy and delighted with the outcome, we can’t wait to get started.

“We have got a lot of plans for the town, including lighting up all the lanes in the centre - even those which haven’t been lit before.”

He later added: “We want the very best for Boston. We will be meeting with LCC officers and outlining all our plans for lighting up the roundabouts and the bridges.

“We are well aware of the negativity regarding LCC’s supposed disregard of our small market town and will be approaching the meeting with an open-mind and a focus on achieving the best outcome.”

The team have already been out measuring areas, putting up lights, switching them on and then putting them back in the box for later this year.