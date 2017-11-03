GALLERY: Haunting display of fireworks and wartime nostalgia at East Kirkby

Thousands of people attended one of the biggest fireworks displays in the county, where no rocket could match the haunting sound of a taxi run by a Second World War Lancaster.

Sparks flew in a nostalgic display of the Avro Lancaster NX611 taxiing along the runway at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre in East Kirkby.

Sparkling night. Fun at the Lincolnshire Aviation Centre fireworks display. Photo: John Aron. ANL-170211-164957001

To add to the atmosphere, there was an original Second World War German searchlight display recreating what it was like to live near a wartime airfield at night.

The display celebrated the end of the centre’s 2018 season and there was plenty to see in an 11-hour programme.

As well as Lancaster taxi runs and the German searchlight show, there was plenty of tradition for spectators. Attractions included large model flying, displays, a hog roast and glowsticks and a spectacular firework display finale.

Not only were spectators able to see the fireworks they also felt their power as they exploded and cascaded in the skies over this very historic location.

Let them glow. Fun at the Lincolnshire Aviation Centre fireworks display. Photo@ John Aron ANL-170211-164747001

Louise Bush, of the management team, said: “It was a fabulous night. We had about 5,000 people - they come from all over the country. The Lancaster taxi run and the searchlight is a big attraction and adds to the atmosphere.”

Spectators enjoy the show at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, Photo: John Aron. ANL-170211-164736001

Lincolnshire Aviation Hertitage Centre taxi run and fireworks display. Photo: John Aron.

Lincolnshire Aviation Hertitage Centre taxi run and fireworks display. Photo: John Aron.