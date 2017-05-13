Game celebrates team’s 80 years in the making

Celebrations have been held to mark 80 years of Kirton Town Football Club, with current players facing off against a team of veterans.

Crowds gathered at Graves Park, in Kirton, on Sunday afternoon for the special anniversary clash. Among those watching from the sidelines were some former players now aged in their mid-80s.

Kirton Town v Kirton Town Veterans to mark 80 years of the club. Kirton Town Veterans team.

The clash – for which a commemorative programme was created with the support of local sponsors – finished 5-1 to the current team.

Club secretary and former player Paul Fossitt, 49, who made a ‘brief cameo’ on the day as part of the current team, said: “The veterans put up a good performance, but they tired towards the end.”

The veterans did, however, leave with the Man of the Match accolade – presented to Sammy Rose, of Kirton, who scored what Mr Fossitt described as a ‘vintage 25-yard goal’.

After the game, there was a charity balloon launch, with a total of 215 balloons being released, raising some £215 for a pancreatic cancer cause.

In addition, there was live music and a barbecue.

Mr Fossitt hailed the event – which was organised by the Kirton Town Football Club Committee – as a success.

“It was a really good day, well-attended,” he said. “The game was played in the right spirit – very strong, but very fair.”

On reaching 80 as a club, he said: “It’s a big deal. I would say we are probably one of the oldest clubs in the area.”

He added: “To have an established side for 80 years is quite an achievement.”

He put the club’s longevity down to hard work (paying tribute, in particular, to his father, Jim Fossitt, he held the role of secretary for 55 years) and ‘lots of good helpers over the years’.

Mr Fossitt thanked the committee for organising the event and all those who supported it (and the club), particularly sponsors.