Gang who imported drugs from China to sell on Lincolnshire streets jailed

A drugs gang who imported mephedrone from China to sell on the streets of Boston were today (Thursday) given jail sentences totalling 33 years at Lincoln Crown Court.

The drugs were bought directly from a manufacturing laboratory in China and delivered to addresses in the Boston area.

The mephedrone was then divided up and distributed across the town.

The court heard that 24 consignments of 1kg of mephedrone were delivered through courier companies with payments totalling £35,000 made via Western Union.

Today the main man behind the drugs operation was jailed for 11 years.

Donatas Liumas sourced the drugs directly from the manufacturer and had regular contact with China to discuss supplies.

When he was initially arrested he continued the operation but used code language asking for “boxing match tickets” with each ticket equal to 1Kg of mephedrone.

Arnaldas Cvetkov and Jonas Daugintis, who assisted Liumas were each jailed for seven years and four months.

Jake Louth, a university graduate, who was dealing the drugs was jailed for seven years and eight months.

Liumas,29, of The Flats, Paston Ridings, Peterborough; Daugintis,21, of Oakham Terrace, Haven Village, Boston; and Cvetkov, 30, of Joy Paine Close, Boston; each denied conspiracy to supply drugs between 1 December 2025 and 17 August 2016 but were found guilty by a jury following a trial.

All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import drugs between 1 May 2015 and 17 August 2016.

Louth, 35, of Tower Road, Boston, admitted conspiracy to supply mephedrone. He also admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply relating to a stash of drugs found at his home.

Judge John Pini QC , passing sentence, described Liumas as “the guiding hand” behind the drugs supply chain.

He said “Liumas was the conductor of the orchestra. Cvetkov and Daugintis were both leading players.

“Louth was their Boston customer.”

Dominic D’Souza, for Liumas, claimed that his client had not made large sums of money from the enterprise.

“He couldn’t afford to pay the rent. He hadn’t been able to insure his car.

“He had not been to China. He could not have been there as he did not have a visa.”

Martin McCarthy, for Daugintis, said his client was directed by Liumas as to what to do.

“At the time he was a drug user and that is how he came to be involved.

“The suggestion is that he was used as the taster for the drugs.”

Andrew Fitch-Holland, for Cvetkov. said his client accepted he made a single payment to China.

“He is a relatively young man of good character. He has too young children with his partner. He accepts he faces a substantial custodial sentence.”

Ben Walker-Nolan, for Louth, said his client was a former grammar shool pupil who gained a degree in forensic science from the University of Lincoln. He asked that Louth be given credit for his pleas of guilty.