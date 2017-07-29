Garden marks a knot-so-small anniversary

A new medieval knot garden celebrating the 30th anniversary of Boston Volunteer Police Cadets has been opened with a cutting of police aware tape.

The new garden, in the Stump grounds, is the second one to be installed, and was opened by Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Superintendant Paul Timmins and Boston Mayor Coun Brian Rush.

Mr Timmins said: “It is a pleasure to see young people from our Cadet Corps getting heavily involved in the local community.

“The area that was chosen for the knot garden has been a place where littering and anti-social drinking occurred. The regeneration of a small piece of land into something that will become beautiful through the care and attention of young people from Boston is quite a statement to make.

“I congratulate the Boston Police Cadet Corps, you make us very proud to be part of Lincolnshire Police and part of our local community.”

It has been designed and built by Boston Volunteer Police Cadets themselves.

The cadets, under the supervision of Peter Hunn, Boston Borough Council’s community safety manager, marked out their garden design and removed the tough top layer of turf before planting up the area.

The newly-opened Mint supermarket donated £150 towards the knot garden which went towards box hedging, slate and stones.

The unveiling took place in time for the East Midlands In-bloom judges to take in the new feature in the grounds of Boston Stump as they completed their tour of the town last week.

The new knot garden complements one elsewhere in the Stump grounds created by South Lincolnshire Horticultural Society and which is now reaching maturity.

Boston Police Cadets are part of the Lincolnshire Police Cadet Corps for young people aged between 13 and 16 who want to get a taste of what it is like to be a police officer.

For more information visit: www.lincs.police.uk/about-us/join-us/volunteers/cadets