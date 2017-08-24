GCSE RESULTS: Boston Grammar School’s success continues following ‘superb performance’

The Boston Grammar School saw 95 per cent of its students gaining five or more grades at A*-C grade including English and Maths in its GCSE results.

Further, a 63 per cent of students achieved the English Baccalaureate, the government’s ‘gold standard’ measure of performance.

Boston Grammar School.

More than 90 per cent of pupils achieved the higher standard in maths.

Headteacher John McHenry said: “This is an incredible and immense success at a time when it is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain the higher GCSE grades.

“Our congratulations go to all students, parents and staff who worked so hard to make these impressive successes possible.”

Stand-out performances included: Abdullah Ahmad, Will Balsom, Connor Blakeborough, Wali Batt, Sam French, Seth Greeves, Travis Higgins, Thomas Holden, Nathan Mascarenhas, Callum Mullenger, William Nuttell, Amir Tayabali, Aaron Taylor, Ross Weavin and Dominic Wilson.

Boston Grammar School.

Of those Abdullah achieved eight A*s and three As, Will Balsom recieved nine A*s and two As and Seth gained nine A*s and three As, meaning they all achieved A/A* (or the equivalent numerical grades) in all of the subjects they studied.

Boston Grammar School.

Boston Grammar School.