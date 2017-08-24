GCSE RESULTS: Bridge House Independent School continues Outstanding year

Following an Outstanding rating from Ofsted earlier this year, Bridge House Independent School saw further success with a strong set of GCSE results.

A total of 89 per cent of the pupils have achieved five or more A*-G grades in this year’s results,” said Assistant Head Teacher Joe Hardstaff.

Bridge House pupils.

“Many of our pupils come to us late in Key Stage 4, having missed a significant amount of secondary education. This is a testament to their determination to succeed, as well as the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

The teachers at Bridge House wished all its pupils ‘good luck in a successful transition into college and other post-16 options’.

Lou Pepperdine, also Assistant Head Teacher, added, “The quality of teaching is outstanding and is supported by an excellent curriculum structure.

“Together, these allow us to accelerate learning and help all pupils progress, as evidenced by these tremendous results.

“Diminishing the difference between disadvantaged pupils and their mainstream peers is the ethos that drives Bridge House to provide an education that matters.”