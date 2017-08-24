GCSE RESULTS: Giles Academy ‘continues to demonstrate the ambition of staff to do the very best’

Giles Academy pupils are celebrating ‘another great year’ after the school reported students have performed well ‘across the board’.

Due to the Government changes in grading, with English and Maths now marked numerically 1-9, the school said it was impossible to make any comparison with previous results, but said the focus was on the pupils reaping the rewards of hard work.

Giles Academy pupils

Headteacher Ian Widdows said: “The many and varied changes to the exams system this year means that, more than in any other year, it is absolutely impossible to make any comparisons with previous results or those across the country. This will only be possible once much further analysis is carried out later in the year.

“Our focus today, therefore, is on those students receiving their results today and seeing the fruits of their hard work and commitment over the past few years. I would personally like to congratulate all of the students at the Giles Academy for the results which they achieved.

“As a school the results continue to demonstrate the ambition of our staff to always do the very best that we can to give opportunities for our students to succeed.

“Through hard work and the support of Giles teachers and support staff, many students now have qualifications which they may now use as a springboard to further success as they continue their journey with Giles into the growing range of courses in our highly popular and successful sixth form.”

Success stories for the school this year include:

l Natalia Szypulska whose grades included a grade 8 in English, a grade 7 in Maths and a B in Science. Natalia will be joining Giles Academy Sixth Form to study A-level English, Maths and Psychology.

l Nathan Simpson who secured a grade 8 in English Literature, a grade 6 in Maths, a grade 6 in English, an A in Core Science and a B in Additional Science. Since taking his examinations Nathan has also completed his Silver Duke of Edinburgh expedition and will continue working towards completing this whilst studying A Level Geography, History and English at Giles Academy Sixth Form in September.

l Charlie Slack who achieved his grades while dealing with additional learning needs. He received a grade 7 in English, a grade 4 in Maths, B in Computer Science and Photography, and a Distinction* in Music. Charlie has secured a place at Access to Music, Lincoln where he will be furthering his musical education.

l Rosanna Boben who teachers said ‘achieved the greatest progress of all Year 11 students’ with grades that included a grade 7 in Maths, a grade 5 in English and a Distinction* in Health and Social. Mr Widdows said: “The effort and focus she has demonstrated this academic year enabled her to secure fantastic results.”