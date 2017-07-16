Gemma completes charity challenge

A staff member at Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, has raised hundreds of pounds for the fight against cancer through a double, hair-based charity challenge.

Gemma Vaughan, 33, of Wrangle, has had her head shaved for Cancer Research UK.

Gemma after dying her hair pink for charity.

The stunt, completed on Wednesday at the Pilgrim’s hair salon, was the second part of a fundraiser Gemma organised for the charity, with her having dyed her hair bright pink ahead of it.

Gemma, a health and safety manager, was inspired to launch the goodwill drive after losing her grandfather Raymond Bryant to bowel cancer last year, aged 89, and then seeing two good friends and colleagues diagnosed with cancer this year.

“I do the Race for Life most years but for 2017 I wanted to do something really radical to help raise money to fight this evil disease,” she said. “Step one was to dye [my hair] a random colour – my friends voted for pink so I kept it like that for six weeks.

“I dyed it back to my natural colour just before the shave so it would be in a better condition for wig making.”

Gemma’s fundraising total currently stands at more than £600, helped also by a raffle.

In addition, she will be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust which provides free real hair wigs to young children who have lost their hair through illness.

“This is something really different for me – but it’s for a brilliant cause so it’s more than worth it,” she said.

You can add to her fundraising total by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gemma-Vaughan2016