Get active in the park this month

A sports day fit for the whole family is set to be held in Central Park, in Boston.

On Friday, August 18, the park will be open from 10am to 4pm.

ArtsNK will have an aerial rig assembled for anyone to have a go at hoop work and silks.

Clubs such as the golf club, and Kuk Sool Won martial arts will also be able to introduce visitors to a range of sports.

CMS Sports will also be bringing along a large inflatable target, and TJ Gymnastics will be performing.

Other sports such as football, tennis, javelin, golf, and rounders will also be available to play.

For more details on the event, visit www.visitbostonuk.com