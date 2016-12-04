Get in the Christmas spirit with new production

The Elves and The Carpenter is coming to Swineshead for a Christmas performance.

The play follows Mrs Claus, who is getting worried as Santa’s elves are nowhere to be seen.

The performance will be this Thursday, December 8, at 6.30pm in Swineshead Village Hall.

Roger Norton, from Swineshead Village Hall, committee said: “Come and join us for a feel good Christmas tale with puppets, songs and the usual comic mayhem.”

Tickets are priced at £8.50 for adults, and for seniors and under 16-years-old tickets are £6.50.

Call 01205 821877 to buy your tickets now.