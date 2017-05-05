Get support for mental health

Organisations and groups which support and help people manage their mental health and wellbeing can apply for a share of £300,000 in community funding.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) and Lincolnshire County Council have opened up applications for the latest round of their Mental Health Promotion Fund.

The fund aims to help adults who have experienced mental health problems to participate in a wide range of activities to help them recover and maintain as good a quality of life as possible.

It also allows local people of all ages to play an active role in promoting good mental health for themselves and others and this year once again, includes funding to support dementia groups with the aim of improving the mental health of those living with dementia.

Projects that ultimately receive funding will all join LPFT’s innovative Managed Care Network, a collection of community groups aiming to keep people living well in the community.

To apply visit the LPFT website www.lpft.nhs.uk/mental-health-promotion or call 01529 222223 to speak to a member of the team who can help.