Gill makes the shortlist for care accolade

A former playgroup supervisor now working as a nursing sister in Boston has been nominated for a county social care award.

Gill Plaice, of Elmwood House Nursing Home, part of the Park Place retirement village, in Sleaford Road, is a finalist in the Lincolnshire Care Awards.

Organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association, the awards celebrate those who deliver outstanding practice on the front line of health and social care in the county.

Managers at Park Place nominated Gill, 62, for the Social Care Nurse of the Year Award.

Gill started at Elmwood House five years ago but has not always worked in care. She used to be a playgroup supervisor at Boston’s Unitarian Pre-School, but always felt a calling to helping others, eventually following her heart and qualifying as a nurse in 2003.

Park Place village manager Sue Scarlett said: “We are all overjoyed that Gill has made the final of the Lincolnshire Care Awards, she works extremely hard and fully deserves it.”

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony next month.