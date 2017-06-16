Girl makes the ‘hair-waves’ for charity

A Boston girl has donated more than 13 inches of her hair and raised £700 for charity in the process.

Emily Holden, 13, is a pupil at Giles Academy, in Old Leake, and decided she wanted to cut her hair for the Little Princess Trust, which makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or illness.

She had been growing her hair for some time and then realised it was the required length to donate.

Emily was helped in her fundraiser by Stu Davidson, 59, a presenter on Endeavour FM, who became aware of her efforts through a mutual friend. Stu likes to promote charity challenges on his show, and invited Emily on his show to chat about her fundraising.

Stu and Emily set a target of £500, the cost of making a wig through the Little Princess Trust. Stu, then, upped the ante, as he said that if Emily reached £500, he would let her shave his head.

Stu said: “If there are any charitable endeavours, I like to fully support them.”

Emily had her hair cut by a hairdresser from Deb N Hairs, and then shaved Stu’s head.

On JustGiving, Emily has raised £270. The rest of the money comes from family, friends, neighbours, her school, and £105 from Deb N Hairs.

On her new hair, Emily said: “It feels so short”.

Emily’s mother Debbie Holden said: “We are very proud of her.”

To donate, search for Emily Holden on JustGiving.