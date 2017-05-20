Grandad to eight-year-old who goes through ‘daily battle’ with diabetes raises more than £1,000 for charity

The grandad of a lad who has a ‘daily battle’ with type 1 diabetes has completed the Tour de Yorkshire and raised more than £1,000 for charities dealing with the condition.

Trevor Poole, 66, is grandad to eight-year-old Oliver who was diagnosed with the illness at the age of three.

Grandad Trevor Poole completed the Tour de Yorkshire inspired by his eight-year-old son Oliver. INSET: Trevor with Oliver and Jenny Carr.

He and Oliver’s mum Jenny were both due to complete the event – however, two days beforehand Jenny came off her bike and broke her collarbone.

Trevor, however, carried on undeterred. He said: “Until nine months ago I had not been on a bike for almost 40 years, even then it was only an eight-mile round trip to work if the weather was fine .

“The ride was a big challenge for me, but I was determined to do it for Oliver and the thousands of other kids who suffer with type 1.”

Jenny and Trevor, both members of Velo One Cycling Club, raised funds for JDRF, which supports families of those diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and fund research into a cure.

Jenny said: “Oliver’s now eight and has had more than 18,000 finger pricks in order to test his blood sugars .

“He wears an insulin pump like many other children with type 1 – which has to be changed every three days with injections alongside.

“Type 1 is relentless, it has to be managed precisely 24-hours-a-day, everyday. It’s exhausting to try to balance real life with keeping blood sugars within a safe range. A cure is needed desperately so that children like Oliver can be free of this daily battle.”

For more on JDRF, visit www.jdrf.org.uk