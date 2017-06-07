Green-fingered vandal caught red-handed by CCTV

A teenager has been identified as the person responsible for vandalising planters in Boston town centre and trees in St John’s Park.

The 16-year-old, who has not been named, was spotted by Boston Borough Council’s anti-social behaviour team, who reviewed CCTV after newly-set plants were pulled from a planter near the Ingram Memorial.

A council spokesman said the officers and eagle-eyed CCTV operators tracked the offender through the town to gather evidence.

The teams then reviewed footage of a much earlier incident in which trees were destroyed at St John’s Park and spotted the same person, gaining evidence of her part in vandalism at this location also.

The teenager was then positively identified with the help of partner agencies.

The 16-year-old will now be formally interviewed in the presence of her parents by the anti-social behaviour officer and suitable action will be agreed, council said.