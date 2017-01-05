Growing a tash for charity cash

Colleagues at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital have raised more than £1,000 for male health causes in a tash-for-cash charity effort.

About two dozen members of the hospital’s estates and facilities team grew moustaches in support of Movember.

The campaign sees men sponsored to grow a moustache for November in aid of The Movember Foundation.

In all, the team raised £1,175 for the foundation, helped by a raffle of prizes donated by local businesses.

Engineer Billy White said: “We started it off as a bit of a laugh but within 15 minutes we had raised £100.

“Staff at Pilgrim Hospital have been really supportive and local businesses have been very generous. We’ve not only received donations of money but also food and some Movember-themed beer.”

The charity drive also saw engineer Jim Bland shave his beard after promising he would part with it if the team raised £100.

Billy added: “Jim has had a beard since 1985. When he shaved it off, his grandkids and dogs didn’t recognise him – he was a really good sport.”