Guide’s opportunity on life-changing trip

A Girl Guide who travelled to Mexico to help out at an orphanage has said she has ‘never seen a child that was that happy’.

Jessica Winrow, 15, travelled to the country and visited Mexico City as part of the Guides International programme.

While there she participated in the Our Cabana project, joining fellow Girl Guides and Scouts in promoting the Guides’ endeavours via social media and entertained the children, as well as helping out with a variety of other activities.

Jessica said: “It was a new part of the world that I have never been to before and it was a whole new way of live. There were so many things I’d never seen before - I’ve never seen a child so happy as some of those were.

“It was an experience I’m never going to get again.”

Jessica, who is also the Mayoress’ guide, had to raise £2,600 to take part in the journey itself.

She and her family took part in a variety of fundraisers including a bingo and 300-mile bike ride.

She was sponsored by builder’s merchants Turnbulls – who also provided her with a t-shirt to wear while in Mexico – and also applied from funding from organisations including Boston Ladies Circle and Freemasons.

Jessica, along with mother Debbie, thanked those who had helped raise the funds needed for the trip.

Debbie said: “When she went to the selection, people were saying you’ve got to do it and support her because its a life-changing trip. She’ll meet people and it will change her life forever.

“When she came back she said ‘I know what they meant now’.”

Jessica added: “I’m very grateful to those who supported me.

“They were very generous indeed,” she said.