‘Hairy hikers’ set for 24-hour climb

Three men from the Boston area are among a group of six embarking on a 24-hour challenge to raise funds for charity.

Koran Darrigan, 39, from Boston, Rob Simpson, 30, from Swineshead, and Darren Woods, 43, from Sutterton, will complete the Three Peaks Challenge in May, climbing Scafell Peak, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon.

They will be joined by Gary Pratt, 48, from Tydd St Mary, Terry Roberts, 53, from Spalding, and Carl Dowle, 37.

The Three Peaks Challenge will involve the Hairy Hikers climbing 3,408 metres and driving 462 miles within 24 hours.

The group will start in Scotland on Friday, May 5, and finish in Wales, the following day.

Known as the Hairy Hikers, the group work for Coveris, formerly Paragon Labels, a packaging and engineered coatings manufacturer.

They are raising money for the cancer charity Clic Sargent.

Rob said: “Three years ago the company we work for, Coveris, lost a long serving employee to cancer.

“Clic Sargent was his chosen charity and so ever since we have continued to raise funds in his honour.”

The group have a Facebook page, The Coveris Hairy Hikers, where they are posting pictures and updates.

They have raised almost £900 towards their target of £1,500.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TheCoverisHairyHikers