Half-ton of food donated to Boston food bank

Scout leaders from Boston became medieval ‘heroes’ for the day when they donated a half-ton of food to the local food bank.

Scouts and Guides from the area took part in the annual Poacher 2017 Scouting Jamboree at Lincolnshire Showground - adopting a medieval theme with their subcamp named ‘Camelot’. A quarter of a ton of food was collected on the Friday - which grew to almost half a ton when they were ‘inundated’ with donations the following day.

The food has now been donated to Boston Food Bank based at St Christopher’s Church in Fenside Road - which provides food parcels for those in financial crisis.

The food bank is currently experiencing a ’high demand’ with a large amount of food being handed out each week.