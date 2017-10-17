Hate crime survey launched in Lincolnshire

A survey is being carried out in Lincolnshire to help organisations tackle hate crime.

Lincolnshire’s Community Safety Partnership wants to understand more about the nature and extent of hate crime in the county.

Hate crime is any incident which is motivated by hostility or prejudice towards any aspect of a person’s identity, including race, gender, disability, ethnicity or sexuality.

Councillor Barry Young, executive councillor for community safety at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Partners in Lincolnshire are committed to tackling hate crime. The information we get back from the public through our survey will help us support victims better and provide the most effective response in the future.”

The Chair of the Hate Crime Delivery Group, Chief Inspector Daniel Whyment said: “Improving everyone’s knowledge of how hate crime occurs and giving victims the confidence to report incidents, is critical to tackling this issue.

“To do this it’s vital that we listen to our communities and this is a genuine opportunity for people to share their experiences with us.”

The Hate Crime survey is available to complete electronically on the Safer Communities website, www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-community-safety-partnership.

Alternatively, you can also find paper copies at your local council, or by printing one off the Safer Communities website.

The survey is anonymous, however there is an opportunity to leave contact details for anyone who wants to talk in more detail about an incident they have experienced or witnessed.