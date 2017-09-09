Have your say on future of historic building

There is a chance to have your say on the Grade II listed building, Boston Sessions House.

Heritage Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire County Council, and owners Paul and Amy Wilkinson are holding open days on Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16, from 10am to 4pm.

They will allow the public to look inside the historic space while enjoying cultural activities.

Entertainment will include The Vertical Dance Theatre performing aerial dance, The Egg Box Theatre Company performing and guiding visitors around the cells and courtroom, Boston Woodcarvers whittling in the cells and New Perspectives showing a video made about life in Boston.

Boston More In Common will be offering refreshments while the Lincolnshire County Council Community Engagement team collects visitor’s thoughts on the future of the building.