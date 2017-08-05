£250,000 boost for transfusions

Patients and staff at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston have been benefiting from a new facility at the site, launched following a £250,000 investment.

The medical day unit has opened on part of 8B – a ward which has long gone unused – following the spend.

The facility enables patients to receive blood transfusions, iron transfusions, and treatment for crohns and colitis diseases.

It had previously operated from a ‘cramped and often uncomfortable’ room on 8A.

The move – made earlier this year – means the unit is now operating extended hours (8am to 6pm, rather than 8am to 2pm, Monday to Friday) and delivering more treatments.

Rachel Tiffin, ward sister on Ward 8A, said: “Having the new unit open has made a huge difference to our patients and staff. It is a much smoother experience for patients and the environment is so much nicer with a lot of light, space and comfortable chairs. Staff really enjoy working in the clinic which offers a great development opportunity to improve their skills, and feedback from patients has been excellent too.”

Neil Schofield, staff nurse, said: “Before the unit opened we were only able to run the clinic until 2pm due to a lack of space so it’s fantastic for our patients that we are providing treatment until 6pm. We’re also able to provide more blood transfusions too.

“Before, we used a small room on the ward for treatment which was cramped and often uncomfortable.”

Claire Marshall, deputy sister, added: “Patients really do think it’s the bee’s knees, they’re so pleased to have a nice new comfortable space.”

Pilgrim Hospital is run by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.