Avoid a ruff penalty with these freebies

A new initiative aimed at helping dog walkers avoid a ruff financial penalty has been launched this week.

Boston Borough Council, with the Boston Big Local (BBL), are offering 500 free dog poo bag dispensers to members of the public – and Christine Drake and dog Jack were one of the first to receive theirs.

The dispensers attach to a dog’s leash, meaning that as long as the bags are replaced when empty people run less risk of forgetting them.

Christine said: “I always make sure I have bags with me when I walk Jack. But these dispensers, attached to your dog’s lead, makes sure you never go out and forget to take a bag. You can be sure you always have plenty to hand... and sometimes you need more than one!”

The move follows new rules introduced by the council which mean those who cannot produce a dog poo bag could face a £100 penalty charge.

Coun Michael Brookes, the portfolio holder for waste services, thanked BBL for its support. He said: “This is a simple way to be sure anyone walking a dog can be equipped to clean up after their pet.

“The dispenser means they cannot be caught without a bag and, displayed on their dog’s lead, they provide a very public assurance that they have the intention to do the right thing.”

Richard Tory, the chairman of Boston Big Local said: “There’s nothing attractive about a pile of dog mess left where people can see it and, worse, step into it.”

Fines for failing to clean up after a dog, allowing a dog into an enclosed children’s play area or refusing to put a dangerous or nuisance dog on a lead have been set at £100.

Dispensers can be picked up free from the council’s main reception in West Street. They will also be handed out to dog walkers by environmental enforcement officers.