Celebrating 25 years of work for health trust

This month, a national health trust scheme is celebrating 25 years since it purchased and leased 16 homes from Lincolnshire County Council.

Skirbeck Court, in Boston, belongs to the Orders of St John Care Trust, which provides support for the elderly, as well as the sick.

The trust took on the lease for Skirbeck Court, in Spilsby Road, in 1992, and went on to purchase it in 2011.

In honour of the silver jubilee celebrations, Skirbeck Court was chosen by the Orders of St John Care Trust to plant silver birch trees.

A spokesman from Skirbeck Court said: “As one of the homes that was originally acquired by the trust we are immensely proud to be able to celebrate the silver jubilee showing our commitment to not only caring for our residents but making it a home for them and their families.”

Then Boston Mayor Stephen Woodliffe and the mayoress Caroline Woodliffe helped to officially plant the trees.

Following the planting, Coun Stephen Woodliffe made a short speech.