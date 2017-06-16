Celebrating the Big Lunch

A Boston care home is taking part in celebrations for Care Home Open Day, with a Big Lunch event taking place today (Friday).

Care Home Open Day launched in 2013 and focuses on connecting communities with care homes in their area.

The event this year, with a theme of friendship, has been organised by the English Community Care Association and their supporters, including The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), which runs Skirbeck Court, in Spilsby Road, Boston.

The home will be serving up a fish and chip lunch at 12.30pm this Friday. It will be followed by a sports day from 2pm for residents and relatives.

Friends and family are welcome.

OSJCT assistant operations director in Lincolnshire, Caroline Dunagan said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our visitors and sharing a Big Lunch with them.