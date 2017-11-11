Dedication to unpaid carers

A team at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital have been honoured for their commitment to unpaid carers.

Staff from the colorectal and stoma care department have received a Lincolnshire Carers Quality Award in what is a first for the Pilgrim.

The award sets out principles in the recognition, value and support of carers and is given to those who meet the criteria for ensuring a high quality service for them.

It is presented by Lincolnshire charity Every-One, as commissioned by Lincolnshire County Council.

The colorectal and stoma care team at Pilgrim is led by colorectal clinical nurse specialist Sally Nightingale, who said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have received this award, we’re only the second department within the Trust to have done so and the first at Pilgrim.

“We involve carers in all aspects of the patients care and offer them support in the community and in the clinical setting.”

She added: “I’d like to thank our administrator Michelle Furnell for taking the lead in this project and her enthusiasm which carried the other members of the team, deputy sisters Debra Pycock, Sarah Hill, Julia Chance and Michelle Allbrook.”