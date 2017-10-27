A fireworks display with a difference will take place at an aviation museum near Boston this weekend.

The Lincolnshire Heritage Aviation Centre, at East Kirkby, will hold the event on Saturday, October 28.

The fireworks will start at 8pm, but before this there is a full day of activities planned.

There will be taxy runs with the museum’s Lancaster (at noon, 3pm, and 7pm), Lancaster cockpit viewings, Second World War searchlight displays, lectures, and a hog roast (opening at 5pm).

Timings are approximate and dependent on weather and aircraft/equipment serviceability.

Admission is priced at £10 for adults and seniors (with £4.50 extra for the hog roast), £3 for children aged 10-15, and free for under 10s.

Booking is recommended. Reserve your space at www.lincsaviation.co.uk