Free breast cancer support service

Macmillan Cancer Supports mobile service is coming to Boston next Friday to offer free advice and support.

Cancer support specialists will visit Pescod Square on October 20, from 9.30am-4.30pm to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Macmillan is encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in the UK, with more than 54,000 cases reported every year. It is more common in women over 50 and almost half of cases develop in women aged 65 and over.

l For more details about the mobile service visit www.mac millan.org.uk/mobileinfo