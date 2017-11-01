Initiative to help children’s emotional health

A new wellbeing service aimed at supporting children and young people who experience emotional wellbeing concerns has launched in Lincolnshire.

Healthy Minds Lincolnshire is delivered by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council and will provide group and one-to-one interventions to young people, offer advice to parents and carers, and work with schools across the county to develop, what is described as, ‘a proactive approach to students’ emotional wellbeing’.

The new service will also deliver training to Lincolnshire pre-school and school staff to build confidence and provide tools for them to better support children and young people.

The first step towards accessing Healthy Minds Lincolnshire and other relevant services, is to visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/ewb. There, professionals, children, young people, parents and carers can find information and advice or identify local and national services that can offer support for common emotional wellbeing, behaviour and mental health concerns.