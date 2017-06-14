Loss of ‘best friend’ to breast cancer continues to inspire Boston Pilgrim Hospital fundraising

A generous donation of £6,000 is the latest instalment of fundraising efforts to benefit chemotherapy patients.

Jane Relton, with the help of family and friends, has raised more than £17,000 for the chemotherapy suite at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Jane from Boston said: “We started fundraising when we lost one of our best friends and work colleagues Toni to breast cancer who was only 43.

“Toni was an inspiration to us all and wanted to raise some money for the chemotherapy unit at Pilgrim Hospital as this is where she was treated.

“The staff were really lovely and this was how we could say a big thank you and give them our support.

“I’ve really enjoyed raising the money but couldn’t do it without the help of family and friends. We have raised the money by doing craft fairs, tombola stalls, car boots, road runs with lorries and tractors and a party night with raffles etc.”

Upcoming events include a road run and end of summer party night in October with more plans for the future.

Mandy Logue chemotherapy suite sister said: “Jane has been raising money for many years following the death of her friend that was treated at the chemotherapy suite. Jane has become a friend and is always popping in or ringing to let us know her next fundraising event with help of her friends and family.

“We have used her donations for various equipment such as drip stands and chairs. We are extremely grateful to Jane, her family and friends for giving up their time raising the money for us.”